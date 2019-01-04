Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Yet to be identified gunmen on Thursday killed an accounts officer with Emure Local Government Area of the state, Mr Abayomi Ajayi.

Our correspondent learnt that Ajayi was killed at about 8pm along Ikere – Ise road while returning from work.

It was also gathered that two other staff of the council were kidnapped during the incident.

The kidnapped victims, according to sources were, the Co-coordinator of state Primary Health Care, Dr Fashina and the Administrative Officer, Pastor Onaade..

The kidnappers have since demanded a ransom of N10 million each from families of those kidnapped.

The state police command through its spokesman, Mr Caleb Ikechukwu, told newsmen that investigation had since commenced into the matter.