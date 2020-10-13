The police in Bauchi State have confirmed the killing of Mr Hassan Jama’are, a former Director of Works, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) by gunmen.

Ahmed Wakili, the spokesman for the police command in the state, told newsmen yesterday in Bauchi that the deceased was attacked and killed at about 10pm yesterday.

Wakili said the gunmen trailed the ex-ATBU director to his house and shot him when he was about to open his gate. “They snatched his Honda Accord car keys and went away with them,’’ he said.

Wakili said the late Jammare raised an alarm that attracted neighbours to come to his aid, adding that the neighbours however, rushed to the police to report the incident.

The police spokesman said no arrest had been made, but police were investigating the incident.