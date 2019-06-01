Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Gunmen on Saturday killed a former Education Secretary in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, Mr Yakubu Njira, on his farm in the town, creating tension and anxiety in the area.

The Caretaker Chairman of Takum Local Government Area, Mr. Shiban Tikari, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent said that Njira was killed on his farm by people suspected to be a neigbouring ethnic nationality.

Shiban said the farm land where late Njira was killed has been in a dispute for some time and had attracted the attention of the traditional rulers of both Tiv and Jukun.

“The traditional rulers sat over the land in question to find peace, but not satisfied the Tiv people in the area went to court to seek redress. I was told that those who went to court brought a letter to the late Njira withdrawing the case from the court only for the man to be killed today on the same farm land.

“I have directed security agencies to stop any violent reaction and I can tell you that the situation is calm now. Some Tiv people started leaving the town but I directed everybody to remain calm. I don’t know what might happen in the night, but I am going out again with the police and soldiers to ensure peace in the area,” he said.

Tikari said those living close to the area where the incident happened had all fled, making it difficult for any arrests to be made.

A resident of Takum, Mr. Jeremiah Tersoo, told our correspondent that Tiv people living in Takum were being harassed and their property looted.

According to him many Tiv people were packing out of Takum town following the incident, even as houses were being burnt and looted.

“A similar situation happened in 2016 and many Tiv people were traced and killed in their houses in Takum town in the night with security agencies doing nothing to stop it; so many people are leaving the town.

“We are innocent of what has happened so security agencies should go after their suspects and stop the escalation of the situation. As it is now, we are not safe,” he lamented.