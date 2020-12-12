A former House of Representatives candidate on the platform of Accord party during the 2015 general elections, Dr. Fatai Aborode, has been shot dead by gunmen.

Aborode, who was the Chief Executive Officer, Kunfayakun Green Treasures Limited, was reportedly shot dead near his farm within the vicinity of Apodun village, Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State on Friday evening.

It was gathered that the gunmen swopped on him around 4pm in company of his farm manager. But the manager, sources said, escaped unhurt.