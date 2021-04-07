From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have reportedly killed three people including an expatriate and two policemen in Ukum Local Government area of Benue State.

The gunmen were also said to have kidnapped two other expatriates during the said attack which happened on Tuesday morning.

Although, details of the incidence was still sketchy at the time of this report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene who spoke on behalf of the Police Commissioner, Audu Madaki confirmed the report in a statement.

Anene added that the affected expatriates were staff of Symmetry Trading Company Limited.

“On 7th April, 2021 at about 0730hrs a distress call was received from Police officers posted to escort Expatriates from the above named company (Symmetry Trading Company Limited) in Ukum Local Government Area that, they came under an attack of gunmen who laid ambush at the site under construction before their arrival.

“During an exchange of fire with the gunmen, two policemen and one of the expatriate lost their lives while two of the expatriates were kidnapped.”

The Police image maker said more police officers have been deployed to the area to trail the hoodlums and rescue of the kidnap victims.