From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than four persons were brutally murdered on Saturday night by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen at Dong village in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was reported that the attack took place at a mining site in the community, leaving four persons death and a woman survived with gunshots injuries.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba confirmed the incident and said four persons were attack during mining and killed.

He said the Police has commenced investigation into the killings with a view to bring the perpetrators to book.

“Four people were attack and kill on Saturday during mining in Dong community in Jos North. Investigation has commenced to identify and arrest those who launched the attack.”

He urged residents of the community to remained calm and law abiding as the Police is working to uncover the suspects.

Chairman Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Plateau State Henry Jadike condemned the incident and called on security to arrest the perpetrators.

He expressed his sincere condolences to the bereaved family and urged them to take solace in God.

“It is with deepest sense of regret that we sent our condolences to the Dong Community, Acting District Head and its Cabinet. We sympathize with you and your entire community for the lost.”