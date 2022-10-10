From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Gunmen have reportedly shot four soldiers dead in Iyiachi community in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The attack is coming 24 hours after a police station was attacked and set ablaze in the same local government.

Two persons including a policeman and a civilian who had gone to the station to lodge a complaint were killed by the gunmen.

Though details of the attack are still sketchy as at press time, a viral video shows the dead bodies of the dead soldiers.