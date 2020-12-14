From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Marauding gunmen suspected to be assassins have killed a hotelier identified as Elvis Otedafe aka Prince Kasuwe in Udu, Delta State.

Otedafe, who was the proprietor of Widisag Hotel, along Orhuwhorun Road in Udu, was allegedly assassinated with his close friend.

The hoodlums were said to have intercepted the victims’ vehicle close to First Bank where they shot them at close range.

Details of the incident were still incomplete as of this report.

Police spokesperson DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident but did not provide further details.

Onovwakpoyeya simply said: ‘It is true. There was an assassination. Yes, two people.’