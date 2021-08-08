From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Suspected gunmen on Friday evening killed a man in Ekiti State and kidnapped his wife and daughter whom they took to an unknown destination.

The deceased, whose identity was yet to be ascertained, was said to be travelling in company with his wife and daughter in a Lexus 330 Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) along Ewu-Ayetoro-Ekiti road in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state, when the gunmen rained bullets on his vehicle.

Although rumours had it that there were five people in the vehicle, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti command, Sunday Abutu, countered the claim, saying they were only three.

It was gathered that the occupants of the vehicle, who were said to be guests at an occasion in the area were returning home when they were waylaid by the bandits.

A source said: “The man and the family were returning to their base when they were waylaid. The victim was shot in the head and chest.

“They didn’t take the vehicle; they only left the man’s body while other people in the vehicle were taken away.

“There was a pool of blood inside the Jeep and this made people to suspect that those who did the work were kidnappers.”

Confirming the incident, Abutu added that the sympathisers could not do much to save the victim, as he died on the spot.

“The report we got is that the family was traveling along that route and suddenly some suspected gunmen fired gunshots at them, killed the husband and took away the wife and their daughter.

“The police have mobilised to the spot and are combing the surrounding forests with other agencies like the Amotekun Corps, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, local hunters and vigilance groups.

“Killing and kidnapping are two evils all of us as patriotic citizens must join hands with security agencies to defeat.

