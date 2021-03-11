From Ighomuaye Lucky,, Benin

Gunmen have reportedly killed a husband of three in Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Zrea of Edo State.

The incident was said to have occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

The victim, identified as Mr Osigwe Ayomonekhai, said to be in his early 50s, had reportedly set out from his Iyuku road residence for his usual palm wine tapping business when he was attacked.

A source in the community who preferred anonymity said the deceased, a husband of three wives and father of many children, recently bought the motorcycle to boost his palm wine business.

Mr Ayomonekhai, the source said, was heard screaming and begging, ‘please don’t kill me!’. His pleas were, however, ignored, his attackers killing him and making away with his motorcycle.

The remains of the deceased, at press time, was being prepared for burial according to Islamic tradition.

In a related development, a man identified as Oshiole Ogboga (popularly known as “Alacrity”) was reportedly shot dead last Saturday at his house in Jattu.

His death was reported via Facebook user Abubakar Habeeb.

It was learned that the gunmen stormed his house in the early hours of Saturday, March 7, robbed his wife, Unela Obogai, of an undisclosed sum of money after killing him.

‘Rest on Dad. Your killers will know no peace. We are strong to carry on with your legacies. God knows better and loves you best. Will forever not forget your advice and our last conversation on the d’day you were cut out from this sinful world. Forever in our heart,’ Abubakar Habeeb wrote on his Facebook.

Edo State Police Command spokesman SP Bello Kontongs did not respond to our calls for comment.