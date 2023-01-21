From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Gunmen, suspected to be members of militia of herdsmen, have wiped off a family of six; the man, his wife and four children, in a fresh attack on Abagana community, in Makurdi Local Government Area, (LGA), of Benue state.

The suspected herders also reportedly killed many others and injured several persons during the attack.

According to sources, the bandits attacked Abagana community opposite the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, around 9pm on Thursday. The source said some of the victims had their head cut off with the heads missing.

At the time of writing this report, the source who pleaded to remain anonymous said: “So far, eight corpses including women and children have been recovered and eight others seriously injured were evacuated to hospital for treatment.

“Some of the bodies were beheaded and the heads taken away. The bushes are still being combed for more victims.

“A man with his wife and four children were all wiped out in the attack. The casualty figure may likely rise as three other persons were fatally shot and may not survive the injuries in the chest.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene confirmed the attack saying details will be sent when available.