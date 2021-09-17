From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri and Tony John, Port Harcourt

There was palpable fear in Orlu town, in Orlu Council of Imo State, yesterday, as gunmen shot and killed a popular lawyer in the town, Darlington Odume.

It was reliably gathered that his assailants had trailed him to a supermarket at Umudara Amaifeke community, which incidentally is also the community of the late lawyer.

Odume, a member of the Orlu Bar Association, was said to have been called to Bar in 2017. It was learnt that the deceased lawyer was initially rushed to a hospital in Orlu, but the doctors had referred him to the Imo state University Teaching Hospital and gave up the ghost on the way, as a result of excess loss of blood.

A reliable source told Daily Sun that there was panic and fear in the community of Umudara Amaifeke, in Orlu, following the assassination of Odume Darlington by gunmen.

The police spokesman for the state, Michael Abattam, confirmed the killing and added that the state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, had ordered a holistic investigation into the incident.

Also, gunmen, on Wednesday night, abducted a woman around Nkpolu junction, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The victim, who was later identified as Mrs. Anthonia was stopped by the gunmen at the junction and whisked away to an unknown destination.

The incident, which happened about 7pm, caused panic in the area, as commuters took alternative routes for safety.

Daily Sun gathered that the kidnappers whisked their target and abandoned her vehicle and two other occupants of the car at the scene of crime.

A source, who witnessed the incident, who did not want his name in print, narrated that the gunmen used their vehicle to block the road temporarily on sighting their target.

