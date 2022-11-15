From George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen, again, struck yesterday and shot the traditional ruler of Obudi, Agwa, in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Ignatius Asor.

A source from the community told Daily Sun that the gunmen, who stormed the palace of the prominent monarch in the early hours, shot him and two other people around him. The source further hinted that the hoodlums fled after hitting their target in their motorbikes and vehicles they came with.

Another prominent son from the community confirmed the incident, describing the death of the royal father as a big loss to the entire Agwa community.

“He was such a good man, he has helped to curb the incessant insecurity situations we have been experiencing in this our community; it’s a pity he is gone.”

Also confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relation Officer, Michael Abattam, said the police were already on the trail of the hoodlums with the clues in their possession.

“Yes, it’s true, but the police are already investigating the matter, we have clues already and we are on their trail,” Abattam said.

Meanwhile, palpable fear has gripped the Community of Akokwa in Ideato North council area of Imo State after gunmen killed a Police Inspector and a Constable during a night attack on the Divisional Police Headquarters. It was learnt that the gunmen also freed all the suspects detained at the Akokwa Police division.

A police source, who pleaded anonymity, revealed to Daily Sun that the gunmen numbering over 10 had attacked the Police Division through its rear. The source further revealed that when the officers on night duty heard the sounds of rapid gunfire, the inspector and the constable, simply identified as Jude, had headed for the rear exit of the station, in their bid to escape, but unknown to them some of the gunmen had laid ambush and gunned them down.

“Two of our officers, an Inspector and a Constable, were killed by gunmen who attacked the Akokwa Divisional Police Headquarters in Ideato North council of Imo State, on Sunday night.

“The killed police officers were on night duty when the attackers, who gained entrance through the back of the station which is porous, opened fire. But our officers equally returned fire. The dead inspector and constable had run to the back of the station in their bid to escape when they were gunned down by gunmen who laid an ambush. The gunmen also freed all the suspects detained at the station before they fled,” the source said.

However, the spokesman of the police command, Michael Abbattam, did not pick up his cellphone or called back as at press time.