From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen have continued their coordinated attacks in Imo State; this time, directing their attention on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) local government office at Ihitte Uboma.

A release by the National Commissioner and Chairman Information on Voters Education, Festus Okoye, confirmed one of their staff, Nwokorie Anthony, dead, while two others went missing while on duty, yesterday morning, in their latest attack.

Nwokorie was said to have been shot dead by the gunmen at Ihitte Nkwo (PU 004), Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area while embarking on the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise, while the other two unconfirmed staff were declared missing after the attack.

Sequel to the incident, koye has announced the suspension of the CVR at Ihitte Uboma council area.

The exercise was earlier suspended at Orsu and Njaba Local Government Areas following the security challenge witnessed in the area.