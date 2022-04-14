From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen has continued their coordinated attack in Imo State,this time the hoodlums diverted attention to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) local government office at Ihitte Uboma.

A release by the National Commissioner and chairman information on voters education, Festus Okoye, confirm one of their staff, Nwokorie Anthony dead while two others were missing on course of duty on Thursday morning in their latest attack.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Nwokorie was said to have been shot dead by the gunmen at Ihitte Nkwo(PU 004) Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area while embarking on the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise . While the other two unconfirmed staff were declared missing after the attack.

Sequel to the incident, Okoye has announced the suspension of the CVR at Ihitte Uboma council area. The exercise was earlier suspended at Orsu and Njaba Local Government Areas following the security challenge witnessed in the area.