From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Gunmen on Thursday killed one staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Imo state.

It was leant that the INEC staff, one Anthony Nwokorie, who was killed while supervising the on going continuous voters registration at a the polling unit at Isinweke in Ihitte/Uboma local council area of Imo state when where the gunmen attacked.

It gathered that the registration of Permanent Voter’s Cards was on going when the gunmen numbering over ten stormed the scene, killed one person and dispersed the crowed.

They were said to be angry with the on going registration and transfer of PVCs by the residents of the area ahead of 2023 general election.

The deceased it was learnt was shot on his chest and he died on the spot, an eyewitness who craved for anonymity revealed Daily Sun .

He said ” the registration was on going when gunmen stormed the arena and opened fire. They shot one of the INEC staff on the chest and he died on the spot. Others who scampered for safety.

He added, the gunmen were obviously angry that INEC was carrying out the exercise in the area. And , I think their sole mission is primarily to disrupt the exercise and create fear in the minds of the people which they succeeded in doing because it would difficult for prospective voters to come to register with what had happened This is not good for our people as we call for a president of south East extraction in 2023.”

Spokesperson for the state police command, Micheal Abattam, confirmed the attack when contacted.

Also, the member representing Ihitte Uboma state constituency in the state house of Assembly, Onyemaechi Njoku, confirmed the death of one INEC staff ,describing the attack as senseless, and provoking.

He said that an official report would be lodged at the the police.

But INEC said that apart from the death of one of its staff during the attack, two other staff of the electoral umpire were missing.

A statement issued by INEC’s national commissioner and chairman information and Voter Education committee Festus Okoye, said that the commissioner had suspended the continuous Voter Registration Exercise in the Ihitte Uboma LGA following the attack.

It would be recall that following the spates of attacks by gunmen in both Njaba and Orsu councils that the INEC had suspended the Continuous Voter Registration Exercise.