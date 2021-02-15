From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Gunmen have attacked a branch of a new generation in Ughelli area of Delta State where they killed a police Inspector and carted away his service rifle.

The deceased, Ninyel Nwangwang, was serving with PMF 31, Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

It was learned that the late Inspector was on an escort mission to a female VIP in the area.

Locals said although the mission of the hoodlums was unknown, they opened fire on the Inspector on sighting him, killing him on the spot before zooming off without causing further damage to worshippers.

A member of the church who spoke on ground of anonymity, said the church was thrown has into pandemonium following the killing.

Police spokeswoman DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the killing, saying that operatives have already launched investigation to unravel the circumstances of the incident.

A senior police officer in ‘A’ Divisional Police Station, Ughelli, also confirmed the killing but claimed he is unaware of his movement just as he lamented bitterly on the unprofessional attitude of some police officer who indulge in illegal duty.

‘A Nigeria Police [Force] officer who is on duty must report to his boss about his movement either within or outside his jurisdiction, we got a call that a mobile police officer was shot dead in one of the Pentecostal Church, along Oviri-Ogor road, Ughelli,’ a police source stated.

The Commandant, Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Monday Ohwesiri, said the recent killing of police officer and carting away of service guns in the council area is a sign of warning and a call to all secret operatives to wake up to their responsibilities.