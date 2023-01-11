From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Ndiejezie community in Arondizuogu,Ideato north Local government area of Imo State was thrown into mourning on Tuesday as one of their sons,Martins Ekemezie who was returning home with his fiancee was killed alongside his bride to be and brother by gunmen.

A source from the community who disclosed the incident to our correspondent said the love birds and the Keke driver who is a brother to Ekemezie were shot inside the tricycle they boarded,killing them on the spot.

According to the source,the traditional marriage ceremony was slated for January, 18,just a week to event before they were killed.

The incident the source further narrated has led to a mass exodus of the natives of the community who were fleeing to avoid a similar disaster.

He said “This is the situation in Arondizuogu for sometime now, a young man was killed with his fiancee and the brother who was driving them home in a Keke, this has become almost a usual occurence in Arondizuogu,our people no longer sleep with two of their eyes closed.

” If it’s not burning of vehicles or houses it would be killing of people or kidnapping,we are tired of these incidents,we appeal to the police and army to send patrol teams to the area,people are running way in their numbers from the community. “

“People of Arondizuogu did not come back for Christmas and New year, the few that came could not move around with their car.

“As we speak there were mass exodus of people from Arondizuogu this morning after this incident last night”.

“We are no longer safe in Arondizuogu, students are afraid of going to school, our mothers no longer go to market for fear of the unknown. Please help us before we are finished”. The source lamented.

The police spokesperson in the State,Michael Abattam who confirmed the incident however added that he is not sure about the death of the bride to be.