Gunmen suspected to be terrorists on Tuesday abducted Amos Magbon, Rector of Federal School of Statistics, Manchok, in Kaura Local Government area of Kaduna State.

Reports also said that the gunmen killed Daniel Yatai, the father of Philip Yatai, a Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Manchok.

The gunmen as well abducted his niece, Brenda Friday during the attacks.

The victim, Daniel Yatai, 86, retired from the Nigeria Railway Corporation in 1991.

The second child of the victim, Christiana Yatai, who witnessed the incident, said that the gunmen came to the house at about 11:15pm.

“We were five in the house; myself, my dad, my mum, two of my nieces and a nephew.

“They asked us to open the door and when we refused, they broke the main entrance and gained access to the house.

“My father was in his room and one of them wearing a mask, who was outside, shot him through the window and the bullet hit him from the back.

“Those who entered the house later went to his room and finished him up.

“They went away with my niece, Ms Brenda Friday, 21, a final year student of Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya,” she narrated.

Another child of the deceased, Joseph Yatai, said the gunmen had contacted the family and demanded N15 million to release the abducted girl.

Similarly, brother to the rector, Innocent Magbon, said the gunmen had also reached out to the family to ask for a N15m ransom.

No police statement concerning the incident at the time of filing this report.