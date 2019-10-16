Gunmen killed a man, Ayuba Chashe, and abducted his two children at Yebu community in Kwali Area Council of FCT on Monday.

The Chairman of Kwali Area Council, Mr Danladi Chiya, confirmed the development to newsmen in Kwali yesterday.

Chiya said that the incident happened at midnight on Monday when the gunmen attacked the community.

The chairman condemned the attack on Yebu community that led to the death of the man and the abduction of his two children.

He assured the residents in the area that everything possible would be done to get the perpetrators to book and the children released from captivity safely.

He commiserated with the affected family and assured that there was collaboration between security agencies to make sure that the kidnappers are apprehended.

Chiya, therefore, urged the community to cooperate with security agencies and report any suspicious movement to curb the menace in the area.