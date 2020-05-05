Ben Dunno, Warri.

Gunmen suspected to be hired assassins, went on rampage on Sunday evening in Warri, killing a man identified as their target at the popular Warri Garage in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta state.

Sources close to the scene of crime, who didn’t want his name in print, disclosed that the victim, who just recovered from a previous attack by some persons early this year, was shot severally at a close range by his assailants in this latest attack.

It was reported that he died shortly after he was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment as a result of the so much blood lost from the bullet injuries sustained.

According to sources, “the gunmen who invaded the area said to be the stronghold of the deceased in a red SUV at about 5pm, wasted no time in shooting sporadically into the air to scare away passersby while they blocked the victim from escaping.”