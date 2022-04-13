From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen have shot and killed an Abakaliki based business man, Issac Chukwu, a week to his wedding.

Daily Sun gathered that Mr Chukwu, who dealt on provisions, was killed Monday night in Abakaliki,Ebonyi State by suspected assassins.

Mr Chukwu, who is popularly known as Ochudo hailed from Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

He had concluded arrangements for his wedding to his fiancee, Favour Chioma, who was with him when the gunmen struck.

A relative who quoted the wife said that Mr Chukwu was shot at night after closing one of his shops as he made to enter his car.

“He has a shop at International Market where he deals on provision goods. He owns another joint at Chukwuma Ofeke street Ameke Aba.

“The incident according to the wife happened at about 9pm when they have closed shop and about to enter their vehicle.

“Some boys accosted them, first shot into the air, then ordered the guy to lie down and then shot him 3 times, collected the wife phone and left”, the source said.

The pre-wedding pictures of the deceased with his Fiancee have gone viral on social media following his death.

Also, the wedding invitation seen by our correspondent shows that the Traditional Wedding was to take place on April 21 at his Fiance’s Father’s compound in Amaiyima Ekpelu, in Ikwo local government.

The White Wedding was also slated to be held on April 23 at Pastoral Centre, Mile 50 Abakaliki with reception at International Conference Centre(ICC) Abakaliki.

When contacted, the Police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, said she was not aware of the incident.

She promised to get back to Our reporter after contacting the Officer in-charge of the area.

She was yet to do so at press time.