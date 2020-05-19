Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

Gunmen have allegedly shot to death one Simeon Nwode of Ndiogbu village in Igbeagu autonomous community of Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State while his son, Nnochie, sustained injuries. Nwode was believed to have been trailed to his residence by his assailants because of the N100,000 being part of proceeds from a piece of land he sold which they eventually made away with.

His wife, Mrs Patricia Nwode, told our reporter that the incident happened at about 2am on May 8, while she was taking care of her seven-months-old baby. She said that the hoodlums numbering three stormed their compound on a motorcycle, forced their way into the living room and shot the man to death after dispossessing him of the money.