From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The sit-at-home witnessed a bloody situation at Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State as an unidentified man who is suspected to be a driver was shot dead by gunmen at the early hours of 7 am on Monday.

A source from the area who disclosed this to our correspondent said the bus belonging to a popular transport company was equally set ablaze by the gunmen .

The police is yet to confirm the report .

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.