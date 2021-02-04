From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Armed criminals have reportedly shot dead a public transport motorcyclist (Okada rider) along Ndele axis of East-West road, in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The victim identified as Chikweri Nmegbu was killed in the morning by unidentified gunmen.

The incident occurred a few hours after the disbandment of a security outfit, OSPAC, a local vigilante team, by authorities.

OSPAC was disbanded following repeated cases of inhumane treatments including killing by its operatives and calls by people of Emohua Local Government Area to the Police to end their operations.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased hailed from Ibaa community and lived in Elele. He operated from Ibaa-Obelle road and returned to Elele-Alimini in Emohua LGA on daily basis.

A community source, who gave his name as Sagbe, alleged that it was OSPAC members that were responsible for the dastardly act to prove their absence from Emohua.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s cousin, Nmegbu Wisdom, has condemned the incident, describing the victim as a peaceful young man.

Wisdom said the people of Ogbelegbe village and the entire Uvuahu clan have called on the relevant authorities to apprehend the culprits and bring them to book.