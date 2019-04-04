Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Suspected gunmen have reportedly killed the bursar of the Akure diocese of the Anglican Church, Mr Gabriel Abiodun.

Abiodun was reportedly killed on Thursday morning at his residence in

Alagbaka area of Akure shortly after returning from the bank.

He was said to have been pursued to the diocesan office located at

Alagbaka after which he was gunned down at his residence.

The deceased, according to a source had gone to the bank earlier in

the day to collect money meant for the church.

Sources said his remains had been evacuated and already deposited at

the morgue by the police.

Security has already been beefed up in the area, as sympathisers

thronged the diocesan secretariat in Alagbaka, Akure.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)

for the state, Mr Femi Joseph said the perpetrators of the devilish act would be arrested soon.