From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Gunmen have killed two soldiers and injured at least three others around Kofai Amadu in Takum, Taraba State.

The Chairman of the Local Government Area, Mr Shiban Tikari, who confirmed the sad incident to our correspondent, said that the gunmen had blocked the road and were trying to kidnap some persons when the military men who were on routine patrol of the troubled axis ran into them.

Tikari said that on sighting the unsuspecting military vehicle, the gunmen opened fire killing one soldier instantly and left others with gunshot injuries.

‘I can confirm to you that the armed men that I suspect to be of Tiv extraction attacked a military patrol van and killed one of the soldiers instantly while the others who sustained injuries are receiving treatment as we speak,’ he said.

‘It is so sad that the security in this axis has continued to deteriorate despite all the efforts been put in place. This is a very sad development. The people of this area must decide to give peace a chance so that there could be development in the area. Killing security operatives is a very serious offence and I hope the perpetrators know this.

‘The people in these communities must rise up against these criminal elements and expose them otherwise they are also complicit. The people live with them and they often watch these things happen and yet keep mum. This is so condemnable and we must all rise to condemn it in its entirety,’ Tikari said.

Efforts to reach military authorities in the state for comment were unsuccessful as at press time.