From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A pastor with Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA), Reverend Silas Yakubu Ali, of Kibori-Asha Awuce, in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State was, yesterday, killed by unknown gunmen.

A report said Reverend Ali departed for Kafanchan, on Saturday, and was not heard from until his corpse was found by a search party early yesterday.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said: “Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government, the killing of Reverend Silas Yakubu Ali, pastor of ECWA Church, Kibori-Asha Awuce, in Zangon Kataf LGA, by unknown assailants.

“The report stated that Reverend Ali departed for Kafanchan, on Saturday, and was not heard from until his corpse was found by a search party early on Sunday, at Kibori community, near Asha-Awuce, where he was apparently attacked and macheted to death.

“Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, expressed deep sadness at the report of the killing, which he described as horrifying and cruel. The governor offered prayers for the repose of the soul of the cleric.

“Going further, governor El-Rufai sent his condolences to the family of Reverend Silas Yakubu Ali and to the ECWA Church in Kibori-Asha Awuce, as he prayed for God to grant them fortitude and comfort over this sudden and painful loss.”

