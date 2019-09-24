Barely 24 hours after Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State was declared winner of the governorship election by the tribunal, misfortune has befallen two strong members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

While a top staff of the Committee on Recovery of Movable Assets of Imo State Government and PDP member, Bruno, was allegedly shot dead at the popular Cherubim Junction on Whetheral Road in Owerri, the state capital, the party’s Chairman for Owerri-West Local Government Area (LGA), Comrade Uzochukwu Azuatalam, was abducted yesterday by gunmen.

The event occurred when Azuatalam was making his way back home after a political meeting in Ohii Owerri-West LGA. It was reported that his abductors trailed him from the said meeting and picked him up, after double-crossing his vehicle along the road.

Daily Sun is yet to know if it was a case of assassination or kidnapping, as his abductors are yet to make contact with his family or party. His whereabouts are also unknown.

Bruno was shot dead on Sunday evening by gunmen around Cherubim Junction, Ikenegbu Layout, Owerri. It is not yet clear who the perpetrators of the act are.

Efforts to get the police to speak on the matter proved abortive even as PDP members in the state are disturbed over the two incidents, which came after the tribunal judgement.