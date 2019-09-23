Barely 24 hours after Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha was declared winner of the Governorship Election by the tribunal, a misfortune has befallen two strong members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, members in the state.

While a top staff of the Recovery Committee of the state government and PDP member, simply identified as Bruno was allegedly shot dead at the popular Cherubim Junction on Whetheral Road in the state capital, the party’s Chairman for Owerri-West Local Government Area (LGA), Comrade Uzochukwu Azuatalam was abducted yesterday by unknown gunmen. The sad event occurred when Comrade Azuatalam was making his way back home after a political meeting in Ohii Owerri-West LGA. It was reported that his abductors trailed him from the said meeting and picked him up, after double-crossing his vehicle along the road. Sun is yet to know if it was a case of assassination or kidnapping as his supposed abductors are yet to make a contact.

His whereabouts are also unknown. The worker in the Committee on Recovery of Movable Assets of Imo State Government, was shot dead on Sunday evening by an unknown gunman, around Cherubim Junction Ikenegbu Layout, Owerri. It is not yet clear who the perpetrators of the dastardly act are. Efforts to get police speak on the matter proved abortive even as PDP members in the are disturbed over the two incidents which came after the Judgement.