Tony John, Port Harcourt

Suspected kidnappers terrorizing Ahoada, Ndele, Rumuji and Emohua axis of East West road, in Rivers State, have shot dead two drivers including a police escort driver, before abducting a senior staff of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

Saturday Sun gathered that the escort driver identified as Corporal Peter Osagie, was in the escort convoy of the SPDC senior staff. The bandits struck at the boundary between Rumuji and Evekwu axis of East West road in Emohua Local Government Area.

A source, who is also a Shell police personnel, confirmed the incident to journalists, disclosing that the firm’s senior staff was returning from Bayelsa State to Port Harcourt, at about 4pm, on Thursday, with his escort, when they were attacked around police check point located in the area.

In a related development, there was another attack in the same axis of the road, where a Coastal bus driver was shot dead and two occupants whisked away by suspected kidnappers.

A man, Emma Jonah, who claimed to have witnessed the attack early yesterday, told Saturday Sun that the driver of the bus was shot dead after he denied the kidnappers access into the vehicle, as he allegedly pressed the lock of the bus.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), has confirmed the attacked on the Shell personnel convoy.

Omoni told Saturday Sun that police were on trail of the fleeing killers of the corporal.