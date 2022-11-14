From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Akokwa community in Ideato North council area of Imo State was thrown into panic as gunmen attacked and killed a Police Inspector and a Constable during a night attack on the Divisional Police Headquarters.

It was learnt that the gunmen also freed all the suspects detained at the Akokwa police division.

A police source who pleaded for anonymity revealed to our correspondent that the gunmen numbering over ten had attacked the police division through its rear.

The source further revealed when the officers on night duty heard the sounds of rapid gunfire, that the inspector and the constable had headed for the rear exit of the station to escape, where the gunmen had set an ambush and gunned them down.

“Two of our officers, an Inspector and a Constable were killed by Gunmen who attacked the Akokwa Divisional Police Headquarters in Ideato North council of Imo state on Sunday night.

The killed Police officers were on night duty when the attackers who gained entrance through the back of the station which is porous opened fire. But our officers equally returned fire. The dead Inspector and Constable had run to the back of the station in their bid to escape when they were gunned down by some of the gunmen who laid an ambush.

The gunmen also freed all the suspects detained at the station before they flee,” the source said.

Michael Abbattam (CSP), spokesman of the Police Command, did not respond to phone calls for comment as of press time.