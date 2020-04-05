Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers, last Saturday, in Abia State capital, Umuahia, killed a police Inspector and took away his riffle despite the on going lockdown order issued by Mr Okezie Ikpeazu, the state governor.

The killing of the officer attached to the police headquarters in the state, created fear and confusion among the residents who scampered for safety.

According to a source, the assailants accosted the slain officer, Inspector Amadi Kingdom, around 5am while on his way from night duty in one of the state High Court judge’s house, shot him in the stomach and he died instantly, before they made away with his riffle.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon, said the officer was coming back to the office at the early hours of Saturday, to return the riffle after an official duty when he was attacked by the gunmen.

Mr Okon said the command had swung into action and would not leave any stone unturned in order to apprehend the culprits, recover the riffle and bring them to book.