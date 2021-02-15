From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Gunmen yesterday attacked a branch of a new generation Church in Ughelli area of Delta State, killing a police Inspector and cartting away his service rifle.

The deceased, Ninyel Nwangwang, was serving with PMF 31, Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the late Inspector was on an escort mission for a female VIP in the area. Locals said although the mission of the hoodlums was unknown, they opened fire on the Inspector on sighting him, killing him on the spot before zooming off without causing further damage to worshippers.

A member of the church who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the church was thrown into pandemonium following the killing.

Delta State Police Relations Officer ( PPRO) DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya,said operatives have already launched investigation to unravel the circumstances behind the attack.

A senior police officer in ‘A’ Divisional Police Station, Ughelli, also confirmed the killing and lamented the unprofessional attitude of some police officer who indulge in illegal duty.

“A Nigeria police officer who is on duty must report to his boss about his movement either within or outside his jurisdiction. We got a call that a Mobile Police Officer was shot dead in a Pentecostal Church, along Oviri-Ogor road, Ughelli”.

The Commandant, Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Monday Ohwesiri, said the recent killings of police officer and carting away of service guns in the council area is a sign of warning and a call to all secret operatives to wake up to their responsibilities.