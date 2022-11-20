From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Mr. Oluchukwu Omenogor, an Inspector of Police attached to Orba Police Area Command, in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State has been reportedly shot dead.

We gathered that the incident happened on Saturday night at Eha-Alumona Town in Nsukka Local Government Area.

The officer who was popularly called “Babylon” was said to be on night surveillance when he was shot dead.

Details of his killing were sketchy at the time of this report, but the deceased was popular for his exploit in tracking down hardened criminals in Nsukka, the Enugu north senatorial district.

Efforts to speak with the Enugu State Police command’s Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe were not successful as he could not respond to calls and text message made to his mobile phone. But a senior police officer in the Orba area command who pleaded anonymity confirmed the incident and said that detail of what happened was not clear yet.

“Yes, Babylon is dead, I heard he was shot dead last night but I don’t know who shot him dead yet,” the senior police officer said.