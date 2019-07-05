Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Two Chinese working with a glass and aluminium company in Benin City, the Edo State capital, have been kidnapped by gunmen.

It was gathered that a police personnel attached to them was killed during the operation.

It was further gathered that the victims were abducted on Wednesday evening at Utesi community, a suburb of Benin, on the Benin- Auchi road, where their company is located.

The victims were said to be on their way home when the gunmen blocked their vehicle and abducted them after killing the security officer attached to them.

A source that spoke with our reporter in confidence said: “As soon as the victims came out of the company, the gunmen, who apparently have been waiting for them, started trailing them.”

The source said the gunmen killed the security man attached to the victims while shooting sporadically before abducting the victims.

When contacted, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Muhammed, confirmed the incident.

“The incident was reported to us yesterday. We are working hard to rescue them from the kidnappers,” he said.

Danmallam said the security personnel attached to the victim was killed during the process of abduction.

The commissioner assured that the perpetrators would be apprehended and brought to justice.