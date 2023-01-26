From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Gunmen yesterday morning attacked and killed a Policewoman, who was with the Highway patrol unit on stop and search duty along the Owerri / Aba road in Ngor Okpala Council Area of Imo state .

It was gathered that the deceased police woman, Sargent Chinyere Obilor, was on duty with other of her colleagues at Umuagbom village in Ihitte community, along the Owerri/ Aba Expressway, when they were surprisingly attacked by gunmen who emerged from the nearby bush.

The gunmen after killing the woman, escaped with a Sienna bus .

According to a source in the community ,who spoke on the condition of anonymity,at about 6am of Wednesday morning, the police team who were on Stop and Search duty , were attacked by gunmen, who came out from the nearby bush, and in the process killed the woman police Sargent.

He said : “ The police check – point is around a fuel station, at Ihitte Umuagbom council, along the Owerri- Aba Expressway, and the police are always there in the morning.There was commotion as the policemen fled as they were attacked by the gunmen with cutlasses, as they tried to escape. The gunmen also killed one other person believed to be a commuter.

“Motorists coming from Aba to Owerri had to quickly turned back, and some of the drivers and commuters also abandoned their vehicles and ran for cover .

“It was after the gunmen had escaped in the Sienna vehicle, that the police discovered that their female colleague had been killed. The hoodlums stabbed her to death”.

Imo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),Mr

Henry Okoye ,did not return calls by our correspondent as at press time .