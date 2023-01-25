From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Gunmen on Wednesday Morning attacked and killed a Police Woman who was with the Highway patrol unit stop and search duty with other of her colleagues along the Owerri / Aba road in Ngor Okpala council area of Imo state .

It was gathered that the Deceased Police Woman, a Sargent identified as Chinyere Obilor identity was on duty with other of her colleagues at Umuagbom village in Ihitte community along the Owerri/ Aba express way when they were surprisingly attacked by gunmen who had emerged from the nearby bush and later escaped with a Sienna utility vehicle.

According to Source in the community who does not want his name mentioned told our correspondent that about 6am of Wednesday morning the policemen who are always on Stop and Search at Umuagbom Ihitte community in Ngor Okpala along Owerri – Aba express way. He said that they were attacked by gunmen who came out from the nearby bush and in the process killed a woman police who is a Sargent.

He said : ” The Police Check – point is around a closed Fuel station at Ihitte Umuagbom community in Ngor Okpala council along the Owerri- Aba express way and the police are always there in the morning . There was commotion as the policemen fled as they were attacked by gunmen who came out from the bush where they were already hiding and immediately attacked the policemen with cutlasses as they tried to escape. The gunmen also killed one other person who was a commuter.

Even vehicles coming Aba to Owerri had to quickly turned back and some of the drivers and commuters also abandoned their vehicles and ran away.

Continuing , ” It was after the gunmen had escaped in the Sienna vehicle with a tinted glass that it was discovered the police woman who was on duty with her colleagues has been killed as other of her colleagues had escaped. They stabbed her to death . I think she was unlucky to have been killed in that manner”.

However, when contacted for confirmation , the Spokesperson of the Imo Police command , Henry Okoye did not return calls by our correspondent as at press time .