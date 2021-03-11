From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Gunmen suspected to be loyal to Benue warlord, Terwase Akwaza (aka Gana), yesterday morning, reportedly attacked Tse Harga community in Katsina-Ala Local Government area of Benue State killing a Police Officer.

This is even as troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), in collaboration with the police neutralized one of the suspected attackers who was caught with 200 rounds of ammunition .

It was gathered that the gunmen, invaded the sleepy community and suddenly launched an attack on the people in the area without provocation.

Tse Harga is part of the Sankera axis where the loyalists of the deceased militia kingpin have been holding sway, a development which made the state government to place a dusk to dawn curfew as well as banned the use of motorcycles and Toyota Corolla popularly known as Duck Yansh to avert further criminal and armed banditry activities in the axis.

The Sankera axis comprises of three local government areas of Logo, Ukum and Katsina-Ala which had been a hotbed of violent attacks for sometime.

Sources from Harga community who spoke to newsmen on telephone but pleaded anonymity said the attackers arrived at about 4am while the people were still sleeping.

“We noticed the presence of the attackers and we quickly alerted the Divisional Police Officer who also mobilised and swiftly moved to the area to find out what was happening.

“Unfortunately, as soon as they sighted the policemen, the gunmen opened fire on them, killing one of the policemen in the process.

“It was at that point that we quickly alerted troops of OPWS who were stationed at Gbishe close to us here in Harga and they wasted no time in responding to our calls.

“As I speak with you now, the military are on the trail of the attackers and we are hearing from the grapevine that one of them who was caught with several ammunition have been killed by the troops in joint operation with the police.

Confirming the report, Council Chairman of Katsina-Ala, Alfred Atera, disclosed that one policeman was killed during the attack while the police station and some houses were also burnt by the attackers.

Commander OPWS, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini told newsmen on phone that he would comment on an ongoing operation.

“We are in operation around that axis ,but I can’t comment further on an ongoing operation. You may wish to contact the Directorate of Defence Information, Defence Headquarters Abuja, thanks”, Yekini said.

Meanwhile the Benue State Police Command has confirmed the attack on Tse Harga community and the killing of the policeman in the area.

Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Catherine Anene ,said that the details of the attack was still setchy and promised to get back to Journalists.