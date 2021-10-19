From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen yesterday attacked Ohaukwu Police Headquarters at 135, Ezzamgbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi State.

It was gathered that the gunmen, who invaded the station at about 12am, killed a police Sergeant on duty, and set the station ablaze.

The gunmen also burnt many operational vehicles within the premises of the station before leaving the area.

Police Spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, confirmed the attack to journalists in Abakaliki.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

She said: “About 23hrs, yet to be identified, gunmen came to Ohaukwu Divisional Headquarters to attack the men and officers on duty and they were repelled. In the process, one police officer, a Sergeant, paid the supreme price.

“They threw a patrol bomb into the station and, unfortunately, it got one of the patrol vehicles and exhibit vehicles parked at the place.

“The Commissioner of Police has visited the station for on the spot assessment of the area. He has met with the community leaders.

“This is the first time we are experiencing such a thing and the non-state actors being the vigilantes and all those security outfits are of great assistance to the police. It is a very surprising thing to us, we didn’t expect any attack.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .