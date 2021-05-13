From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Hoodlums have resumed their hostilities against the police, burning down police stations and killing police personnel in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District pf Akwa Ibom State, after observing a ceasefire only for two days.

The latest of such attacks occurred about 6.30am, yesterday, where the bandits stormed the Police Area Division of Etim Ekpo in two vehicles and opened attacks on the officers and men on site and, in the process, killed one policeman.

A press release from the state police command, which was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odiko MacDon, on the latest incident, stated that the armed men arrived the area command, also the at about 6:30am, armed with AK 47 rifles and other dangerous weapons, in two vehicles and attacked the rented building housing the Etim Ekpo Area Command and Division.”

He said the undaunted and vigilant police officers on duty, gallantly fought back, repelled them and averted the intended carnage. MacDon however added, “Unfortunately, a dedicated officer, PC Edogi Bassey, paid the supreme price, while a small portion of the building was touched.

“The gunmen, who proceeded to Ika Division to perpetrate their nefarious activities, were successfully repelled, leaving the station intact without loss of lives or arms. This unacceptable worrisome trend is being addressed by the police hierarchy and requires the cooperation of all.

“The Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, who is going round formations and divisions, to ensure alertness and safety officers, men and the people, has called on law abiding citizens to volunteer timely information that will enable the police tackle the present security challenges. This time shall pass,” the police boss said.

Akwa Ibom State police command has lost not fewer than 15 officers and men, including a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) in the last two months when the hoodlums started their hostilities in Essien Udim LGA.

There appeared to have been a hiatus when the army moved in to counter the operations of the hoodlums, alleged to be having some links with the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB). But in the past two weeks, the hoodlums have been moving from one local government area to another in Ikot Ekpene senatorial district, killing policemen and women and setting police stations ablaze.

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State had to go on a sympathy visit to the state police headquarters, Uyo, to identify with the command over the attacks on security formations in the state.

While condemning “the senseless attacks” and expressing concerns over the lives of officers wasted, he urged the command to rise to the occasion of containing the challenges and donated N60 million to families of the deceased officers.