From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Some gunmen on Friday morning attacked two police checkpoints in different locations in Nsukka, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, killing one officer and setting one patrol vehicle ablaze.

Saturday Sun gathered that the policeman, who was attached to the Nsukka Urban Police Division was killed at Umanu junction, while the police patrol vehicle was burnt at Ibagwa-Ani road areas of the local government the same day.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

An eyewitness in Umanu junction who pleaded anonymity told our reporter that residents started hearing gunshot sounds from the junction around 6am without knowing what was happening.

He said after the gunshots had stopped they rushed to the junction only to see a lifeless policeman on the ground.

“We were told that the policeman was killed during a gun duel between a police team at the check point and the gunmen,”

A trader who witnessed the attack said a police van was set ablaze≥

When contracted, Mr Daniel Ndukwe the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) in Enugu State confirmed the incident. “Yes, there was an attack on police operatives in Nsukka today. But the details are still sketchy. I will communicate with you once I get details,” he said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .