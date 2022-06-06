From Ben Dunno, Warri

Gunmen believed to be armed robbers yesterday shot dead a Policeman and a commercial motorcycle operator (Okada rider) in Warri area of the state.

The hoodlums were said to have carted away the two AK-47 riffles in possession of the policeman who was on okada.

The incident which occured about 9;30am at Uti junction in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, saw passersby and residents of the area running helter skelter for cover.

Witnesses disclosed that the Okada rider was conveying the mobile policeman on his motorcycle when they were suddenly shot by the gunmen.

One of the witnesses further said that the gunmen had trailed the deceased in a car before getting to the crime scene where they shot the victims and went away with the two riffles.

A witness who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said , “the deceased policeman, was carrying two rifles, one for his colleague, who was not on duty at the moment, while the other one belonged to him. The criminals were shooting indiscriminately into the air to scare away the residents while they zoomed off in their vehicle.

As as the time of filing this report , the identities of the victims were still unknown as the Delta state Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe said, he was yet to be briefed about the incident.

