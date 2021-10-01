From Obinna Odogwu, Awka and David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Tension griped various parts of Anambra State, yesterday, following the killing of two persons in two locations in the state by gunmen. Unconfirmed reports put the casualty figure at five.

A police station in Ajalli community, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state, was set ablaze and a policeman killed.

A commentator in a video of the incident trending on social media said that some people, including police officers, were trapped in the burning building. Residents of the area were seen in the video trying to rescue the trapped persons.

Also, the convoy of the member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Chief Chris Azubogu, was also attacked along Nnewi – Nnobi Road.

A video of the scene of the attack showed that one of his drivers was killed. Sources said that about three commercial motorcycle operators, popularly known as Okada riders, operating in that area were also affected.

One of the lawmaker’s aides confirmed the ugly incident to Daily Sun, but said that his principal was not in any of the vehicles in the convoy when the incident happened.

“He was not in the vehicle. He was not in Anambra when it happened. The attack took place but he was not there. One of the drivers was killed,” he said.

Another account by an eyewitness said the attack occurred in front of St Paul’s Angican Church, Nnobi, in Idemili South local government area.

The driver of one of the vehicles with registration number, Abuja ABC 307 CM was said to have been shot dead instantly, while the black car in which Hon Azubogu was supposedly driven had several gun shots.

Azubogu was said to have been abducted, but another account said he was not in the motorcade. His police orderly was said to have escaped unhurt.

The gunmen were also said to have collected guns from security men at Roban Stores situated along Nnewi –Nnobi road after attacking the lawmaker’s convoy and zoomed off.

As at the time of filing this report, the blue Toyota car with Abuja number and the black jeep with bullet holes were still at the scene of the incident while the dead driver’s body had not been removed.

Newspapers, documents bearing Mr Project, Azubogu’s pet name and other documents littered the road.

Efforts to speak with the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, proved abortive as he neither took his calls nor returned same before this report was filed.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.