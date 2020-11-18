Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Suspected assassins have killed Head of the Electrical and Electronic Department of D. S Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori, Ogun State, Mufutau Olayemi Waliu.

Waliu was reportedly waylaid by the gunmen on his way out of the institution on Tuesday and shot him severally at a close range.

The 35 year old lecturer was later rushed to the State Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, where he was confirmed dead.

The Head, Public Relations Unit of the institution, Yinka Adegbite, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with our correspondent on Wednesday.

He said the police have taken over the investigation.

Adegbite said the remains of the deceased were about to be buried as at the time of filng this report.

“He (the deceased) closed from work yesterday (Tueaday) as he was coming out from the campus; the report we heard was that he was waylaid by some gunmen. They shot him several times. When we heard we reported to the police.

“The institution’s management with the cooperation of the police, immediately took him to the State Hospital, Ijaye. On getting there, he was pronounced dead.

“Of course we are yet to ascertain what happened. We have left the police to do their job. They will do their investigation normally and they will come out with their findings later”. Adegbite stated.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, described it as a case of assassination.

He said the command has begun hunting for the killers with a view to bringing them to justice.

“It is a case of assassination. They did not touch anything in his vehicle. It is like he was trailed to Itori.

“The CP has ordered investigation by Homicide section.

“We are working assiduously to ensure that the killers are brought to book”. Oyeyemi said.