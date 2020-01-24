Seye Ojo, ibadan

President of the Physiotherapists’ Association of Nigeria, and founder of a company dealing in traditional herbal medicines, Oko-Oloyun Worldwide, Alhaji Fatai Yusuf, fondly called ‘Oko Oloyun’ is dead.

He was said to have been shot dead at about 4:30p.m at Igboora, the headquarters of Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo State in his car on his way to Iseyin.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the murder of Yusuf, who is also the founder of De-Fayus International, and has launched a manhunt for his killers.

Traditional herbal products from his companies include Yoyo Bitters and Fijk Flusher.

it was gathered that the deceased took off from Lagos for Iseyin on Oke-Ogun axis of Oyo State and he was used to passing through Abeokuta, Igboora, Eruwa, Maya, and Ado-Awaye to Iseyin. But he was unlucky yesterday evening as he was said to have been shot dead by yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Igboora-Eruwa Road in Oyo State.