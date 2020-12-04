From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Unknown gunmen, yesterday, shot dead a Point of Sales operator in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The incident was said to have taken place at Godwin Abbey Way, off Sapele road in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of the state.

According to eye witness, the armed men stormed the centre at exactly 12:50pm and went straight to the young girl in her early twenties who was operating the POS shop.

It was gathered that the hoodlums after collecting her money, mobile phones and other personal effects still shot the young girl dead on the spot.

The reason for the killing even after they had successfully robbed her could not be easily ascertained.

It was learnt that the armed men later zoomed off towards the Sapele road axis.

The death of the young girl attracted some sympathisers who described the deceased as a young promising girl who was into POS business to make ends meet.

When contacted for comments, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP, Chidi Nwabuzor said the command has deployed a team of detective to the scene of the crime to unravel the circumstances that have led to her death and to also bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book.