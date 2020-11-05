Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A pregnant woman in Kaduna State has been murdered by gunmen while her husband was whisked away to an unknown destination.

Though details of the unfortunate incident, including names of the woman and her husband are sketchy as the time of filing this report, a source from the area said the kidnappers stormed the victim’s home in Rigachikun, opposite National Teachers’ Institute along Zaria highway in Igabi Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday night to perpetrate the crime.

The source said: “The kidnappers decided to shoot the expecting woman whose delivery date was close after being chased by security agents.

“They killed her while engaging in a gun battle with the security men and took her husband away.

“She has being buried according to Islamic rites.”

When contacted for further details, spokesman for Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, could not confirm the development as he was at a meeting but promised to call back. He was yet to do as at the time of filing this report