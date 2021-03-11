From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Abia

A pregnant woman and her son have been killed by bandits in a market in Aba, Abia State.

This is as security operatives have intensified efforts to apprehend bandits involved in heinous crimes in parts of Abia State. This may have forced the hoodlums to go underground as they now operate in the villages.

Witnesses said the robbers, who arrived on a motorcycle in Ahia Nkwo market, in Ikeala Ahiaba, along Mgboko/Obikabia road in Obingwa council area, could not find the POS operator who was their target and resorted to harassment and stealing from petty traders, taking away their personal belongings including cash and cellphones.

Daily Sun gathered that, while stripping them of their belongings, some of the traders allegedly challenged the hoodlums during which they shot a woman and her son, who were close by.

A source who identified the dead woman as Nwanyi Chosen (meaning Chosen woman), a dealer on cement and other local materials, said on noticing the bodies of their victims, the hoodlums quickly hijacked a parked motorcycle and escaped.

The Abia State police command said it was yet to be briefed on the incident.