Gunmen have shot dead a staff of Radio Nigeria Harvest FM, Makurdi, Benue State, Mr Patrick Kumbul, and one other, Shongo Wuester .

Benue State Police public relations officer ,Sewuese Anene yesterday confirmed the killings ,saying that the victims were killed on Saturday night.

Mr Anene ,said the bodies of the victims, who were killed along Amokachi Lane, Low Level Makurdi, have been deposited at the mortuary while the police have commenced full investigation into the matter.

The General Manager (GM) of the Radio station, Akange Nyagba, said that he was within the vicinity of the crime and that he took the body of his slain colleague to the mortuary.

“It is true, I was within the vicinity, five meters away from where the incident happened. We were playing draft with friends very close to where he sat within his neighbourhood ,but we didn’t know the time he left.

“About five minutes later, we heard gunshots not more than five yards away from where we were. We rushed there and discovered our colleague was shot, we called the police, but they did not come 30 minutes after. When the police did not come, we had no option, than to take him to the mortuary.

“We understand that the gunmen who dressed like operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS ) were about six in number and operated on motorcycles.

“They actually came for Kumbul who is the head of our ICT . After killing him, they wanted to go so one of his neighbours wanted to know the identity of the gunmen and the gunmen turned back and killed him too,” he said.

Mr Nyagba called for a full investigation into the matter .